Clean Science Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.51 crore, up 61.6% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Clean Science & Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 247.51 crore in September 2022 up 61.6% from Rs. 153.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.94 crore in September 2022 up 26.95% from Rs. 53.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.29 crore in September 2022 up 29.66% from Rs. 77.35 crore in September 2021.

Clean Science EPS has increased to Rs. 6.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.04 in September 2021.

Clean Science shares closed at 1,676.75 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and -13.29% over the last 12 months.

Clean Science & Technology
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 247.51 234.07 153.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 247.51 234.07 153.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.48 100.98 48.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.75 -9.63 -0.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.60 10.00 8.80
Depreciation 8.69 8.46 6.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.69 41.40 27.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.80 82.87 62.62
Other Income 2.80 1.84 8.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.60 84.70 71.24
Interest 0.00 -- 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.60 84.70 71.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 91.60 84.70 71.23
Tax 23.66 21.80 17.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.95 62.90 53.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.95 62.90 53.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 67.95 62.90 53.52
Equity Share Capital 10.62 10.62 10.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.40 5.92 5.04
Diluted EPS 6.39 5.92 5.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.40 5.92 5.04
Diluted EPS 6.39 5.92 5.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:44 am
