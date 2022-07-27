English
    Clean Science Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.07 crore, up 59.99% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Clean Science & Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 234.07 crore in June 2022 up 59.99% from Rs. 146.31 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.90 crore in June 2022 up 15.17% from Rs. 54.62 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.16 crore in June 2022 up 19.64% from Rs. 77.87 crore in June 2021.

    Clean Science EPS has increased to Rs. 5.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.14 in June 2021.

    Clean Science shares closed at 1,688.45 on July 26, 2022 (BSE)

    Clean Science & Technology
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations234.07204.60146.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations234.07204.60146.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.9880.9254.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.63-9.76-12.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.009.287.78
    Depreciation8.467.025.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.4040.4624.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.8776.6865.54
    Other Income1.847.366.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.7084.0472.08
    Interest--0.130.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.7083.9172.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.7083.9172.08
    Tax21.8021.5417.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.9062.3754.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.9062.3754.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.9062.3754.62
    Equity Share Capital10.6210.6210.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.925.875.14
    Diluted EPS5.925.875.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.925.875.14
    Diluted EPS5.925.875.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.