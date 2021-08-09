Clean Science Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 146.31 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 146.31 Other Operating Income -- Total Income From Operations 146.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 54.71 Purchase of Traded Goods -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.51 Power & Fuel -- Employees Cost 7.78 Depreciation 5.79 Excise Duty -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- R & D Expenses -- Provisions And Contingencies -- Exp. Capitalised -- Other Expenses 24.98 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.54 Other Income 6.54 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.08 Interest 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.08 Exceptional Items -- P/L Before Tax 72.08 Tax 17.46 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- Extra Ordinary Items -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.62 Minority Interest -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.62 Equity Share Capital 10.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.14 Diluted EPS 5.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.14 Diluted EPS 5.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- Share Holding (%) -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited