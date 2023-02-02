Clean Science Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore, up 31.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore in December 2022 up 31.27% from Rs. 180.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.79 crore in December 2022 up 44.51% from Rs. 57.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.76 crore in December 2022 up 44.48% from Rs. 83.58 crore in December 2021.