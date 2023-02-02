English
    Clean Science Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore, up 31.27% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Clean Science & Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore in December 2022 up 31.27% from Rs. 180.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.79 crore in December 2022 up 44.51% from Rs. 57.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.76 crore in December 2022 up 44.48% from Rs. 83.58 crore in December 2021.

    Clean Science & Technology
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations237.36247.51180.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations237.36247.51180.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.9994.4860.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.80-1.752.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.7910.608.68
    Depreciation8.898.696.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.5746.6932.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.3288.8070.13
    Other Income12.552.807.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.8791.6077.58
    Interest0.060.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax111.8191.6077.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax111.8191.6077.58
    Tax28.0223.6619.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.7967.9557.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.7967.9557.98
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates83.7967.9557.98
    Equity Share Capital10.6210.6210.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.896.405.46
    Diluted EPS7.886.395.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.896.405.46
    Diluted EPS7.886.395.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
