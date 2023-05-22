Classic Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 32.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 32.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 100.2% from Rs. 7.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Classic Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 26.04 in March 2022.

Classic Leasing shares closed at 7.49 on May 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -51.89% returns over the last 6 months and -61.98% over the last 12 months.