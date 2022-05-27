 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Classic Leasing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 184.28% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Classic Leasing & Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 184.28% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.81 crore in March 2022 down 29952.31% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Classic Leasing shares closed at 16.30 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Classic Leasing & Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.07 0.09 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.07 0.09 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.02 --
Depreciation 0.00 -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.07 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.01 -0.03
Other Income 0.01 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.01 -0.03
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 0.01 -0.03
Exceptional Items -7.80 -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.81 0.01 -0.03
Tax 0.01 -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.81 0.01 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.81 0.01 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -26.04 0.03 -0.09
Diluted EPS -26.04 0.03 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -26.04 0.03 -0.09
Diluted EPS -26.04 0.03 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 27, 2022
