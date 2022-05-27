Classic Leasing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 184.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 184.28% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.81 crore in March 2022 down 29952.31% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Classic Leasing shares closed at 16.30 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)