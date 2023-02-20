Classic Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 70.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 70.25% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 134.34% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.