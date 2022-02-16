Classic Leasing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 408.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 408.84% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 21.43% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Classic Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Classic Leasing shares closed at 32.30 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)