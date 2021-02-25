Classic Leasing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 20.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 20.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 57.72% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Classic Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2019.

Classic Leasing shares closed at 10.74 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 240.95% returns over the last 6 months