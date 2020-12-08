Classic Global Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020 down 70.59% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.

Classic Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2019.

Classic Global shares closed at 0.23 on December 07, 2020 (BSE) and has given 21.05% returns over the last 6 months and 21.05% over the last 12 months.