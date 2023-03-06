 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Classic Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 46.54% Y-o-Y

Mar 06, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Classic Global Finance and Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 46.54% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 4.35% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Classic Global Finance and Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.14 0.18 0.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.14 0.18 0.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.08 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.06
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.12 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.02 0.00
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.02 0.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.02 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.02 0.00
Tax -- 0.01 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.01 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.01 0.00
Equity Share Capital 3.67 3.67 3.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited