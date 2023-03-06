Classic Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 46.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 46.54% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 4.35% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.