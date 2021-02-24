Classic Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 71.74% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Classic Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Classic Global shares closed at 0.37 on February 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.17% returns over the last 6 months