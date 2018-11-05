Classic Filamen Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 54.2% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in September 2018 up 54.2% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018 down 109.2% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

Classic Filamen shares closed at 16.15 on October 08, 2018 (BSE)