Classic Filamen Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 69.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2020 down 69.81% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 49% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

Classic Filamen shares closed at 8.80 on May 18, 2020 (BSE)