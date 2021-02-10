Classic Filamen Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 72.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 72.92% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 149.32% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Classic Filamen shares closed at 3.40 on January 25, 2021 (BSE)