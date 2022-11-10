Clariant Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.41 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.41 crore in September 2022 down 3.32% from Rs. 194.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.73 crore in September 2022 down 277.29% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.97 crore in September 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 11.18 crore in September 2021.

Clariant Chem shares closed at 435.35 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.11% returns over the last 6 months and -25.90% over the last 12 months.