    Clariant Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.41 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Clariant Chemicals India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 188.41 crore in September 2022 down 3.32% from Rs. 194.88 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.73 crore in September 2022 down 277.29% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.97 crore in September 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 11.18 crore in September 2021.

    Clariant Chem shares closed at 435.35 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.11% returns over the last 6 months and -25.90% over the last 12 months.

    Clariant Chemicals India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations188.41220.09194.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations188.41220.09194.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.10102.4499.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.4118.6616.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.3922.858.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.8416.1517.42
    Depreciation5.175.175.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.2242.8642.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.0611.965.58
    Other Income1.742.830.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8014.796.08
    Interest0.080.080.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.7214.715.96
    Exceptional Items-6.32----
    P/L Before Tax4.4014.715.96
    Tax12.133.771.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.7310.944.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.7310.944.36
    Equity Share Capital23.0823.0823.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.354.741.89
    Diluted EPS-3.354.741.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.354.741.89
    Diluted EPS-3.354.741.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

