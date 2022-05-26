 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Clariant Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.06 crore, down 4.01% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Clariant Chemicals India are:

Net Sales at Rs 210.06 crore in March 2022 down 4.01% from Rs. 218.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.20 crore in March 2022 up 47.68% from Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2022 down 43.92% from Rs. 31.44 crore in March 2021.

Clariant Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 7.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.75 in March 2021.

Clariant Chem shares closed at 449.55 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.61% returns over the last 6 months and -7.69% over the last 12 months.

Clariant Chemicals India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 210.06 221.81 218.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 210.06 221.81 218.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.19 120.11 126.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.36 20.81 21.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.62 4.92 -16.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.35 15.49 14.44
Depreciation 5.09 5.06 8.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.45 43.96 45.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.24 11.46 18.60
Other Income 1.30 0.18 4.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.54 11.64 23.21
Interest 0.09 0.17 0.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.45 11.47 22.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.45 11.47 22.74
Tax -3.75 3.02 11.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.20 8.45 10.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.20 8.45 10.97
Equity Share Capital 23.08 23.08 23.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.02 3.66 4.75
Diluted EPS 7.02 3.66 4.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.02 3.66 4.75
Diluted EPS 7.02 3.66 4.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
