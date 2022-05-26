Clariant Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.06 crore, down 4.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.06 crore in March 2022 down 4.01% from Rs. 218.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.20 crore in March 2022 up 47.68% from Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2022 down 43.92% from Rs. 31.44 crore in March 2021.

Clariant Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 7.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.75 in March 2021.

Clariant Chem shares closed at 449.55 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.61% returns over the last 6 months and -7.69% over the last 12 months.