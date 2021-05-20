Clariant Chem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 218.84 crore, up 29.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.84 crore in March 2021 up 29.12% from Rs. 169.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2021 down 28.63% from Rs. 15.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.44 crore in March 2021 up 46.51% from Rs. 21.46 crore in March 2020.

Clariant Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.75 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.62 in March 2020.

Clariant Chem shares closed at 522.10 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.47% returns over the last 6 months and 67.10% over the last 12 months.