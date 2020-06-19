Clariant Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 169.48 crore, down 34.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.48 crore in March 2020 down 34.18% from Rs. 257.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.37 crore in March 2020 up 93.58% from Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.46 crore in March 2020 up 5.51% from Rs. 20.34 crore in March 2019.

Clariant Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 6.62 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.44 in March 2019.

Clariant Chem shares closed at 348.60 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.35% returns over the last 6 months and 15.81% over the last 12 months.