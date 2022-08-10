Clariant Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.09 crore, up 3.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.09 crore in June 2022 up 3.45% from Rs. 212.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.94 crore in June 2022 down 23.55% from Rs. 14.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.96 crore in June 2022 down 19.52% from Rs. 24.80 crore in June 2021.

Clariant Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.20 in June 2021.

Clariant Chem shares closed at 453.60 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.03% returns over the last 6 months and -24.10% over the last 12 months.