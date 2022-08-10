 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Clariant Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.09 crore, up 3.45% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Clariant Chemicals India are:

Net Sales at Rs 220.09 crore in June 2022 up 3.45% from Rs. 212.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.94 crore in June 2022 down 23.55% from Rs. 14.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.96 crore in June 2022 down 19.52% from Rs. 24.80 crore in June 2021.

Clariant Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.20 in June 2021.

Clariant Chem shares closed at 453.60 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.03% returns over the last 6 months and -24.10% over the last 12 months.

Clariant Chemicals India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 220.09 210.06 212.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 220.09 210.06 212.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 102.44 129.19 130.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.66 13.36 21.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.85 -9.62 -20.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.15 15.35 15.64
Depreciation 5.17 5.09 5.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.86 45.45 47.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.96 11.24 13.02
Other Income 2.83 1.30 6.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.79 12.54 19.71
Interest 0.08 0.09 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.71 12.45 19.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.71 12.45 19.62
Tax 3.77 -3.75 5.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.94 16.20 14.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.94 16.20 14.31
Equity Share Capital 23.08 23.08 23.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.74 7.02 6.20
Diluted EPS 4.74 7.02 6.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.74 7.02 6.20
Diluted EPS 4.74 7.02 6.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Clariant Chem #Clariant Chemicals India #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.