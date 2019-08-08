Clariant Chem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 295.81 crore, up 11.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 295.81 crore in June 2019 up 11.91% from Rs. 264.32 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2019 up 16.91% from Rs. 9.64 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.10 crore in June 2019 up 25.35% from Rs. 24.81 crore in June 2018.

Clariant Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.18 in June 2018.

Clariant Chem shares closed at 272.90 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.62% returns over the last 6 months and -33.48% over the last 12 months.