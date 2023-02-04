 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Clariant Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.26 crore, down 19.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Clariant Chemicals India are:

Net Sales at Rs 178.26 crore in December 2022 down 19.63% from Rs. 221.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2022 down 20.47% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.71 crore in December 2022 down 17.9% from Rs. 16.70 crore in December 2021.

Clariant Chemicals India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 178.26 188.41 221.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 178.26 188.41 221.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 81.92 105.10 120.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.47 18.41 20.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.58 -6.39 4.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.39 17.84 15.49
Depreciation 5.09 5.17 5.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.09 39.22 43.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.72 9.06 11.46
Other Income 0.90 1.74 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.62 10.80 11.64
Interest 0.06 0.08 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.56 10.72 11.47
Exceptional Items 0.02 -6.32 --
P/L Before Tax 8.58 4.40 11.47
Tax 1.86 12.13 3.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.72 -7.73 8.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.72 -7.73 8.45
Equity Share Capital 23.08 23.08 23.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.91 -3.35 3.66
Diluted EPS 2.91 -3.35 3.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.91 -3.35 3.66
Diluted EPS 2.91 -3.35 3.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
