    Clariant Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.26 crore, down 19.63% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Clariant Chemicals India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 178.26 crore in December 2022 down 19.63% from Rs. 221.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2022 down 20.47% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.71 crore in December 2022 down 17.9% from Rs. 16.70 crore in December 2021.

    Clariant Chemicals India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations178.26188.41221.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations178.26188.41221.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.92105.10120.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.4718.4120.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.58-6.394.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.3917.8415.49
    Depreciation5.095.175.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.0939.2243.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.729.0611.46
    Other Income0.901.740.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6210.8011.64
    Interest0.060.080.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.5610.7211.47
    Exceptional Items0.02-6.32--
    P/L Before Tax8.584.4011.47
    Tax1.8612.133.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.72-7.738.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.72-7.738.45
    Equity Share Capital23.0823.0823.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.91-3.353.66
    Diluted EPS2.91-3.353.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.91-3.353.66
    Diluted EPS2.91-3.353.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited