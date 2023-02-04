Clariant Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.26 crore, down 19.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.26 crore in December 2022 down 19.63% from Rs. 221.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2022 down 20.47% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.71 crore in December 2022 down 17.9% from Rs. 16.70 crore in December 2021.

Clariant Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in December 2021.

