Clariant Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 249.88 crore, down 4.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Clariant Chemicals India are:
Net Sales at Rs 249.88 crore in December 2018 down 4.89% from Rs. 262.73 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2018 down 116.17% from Rs. 16.82 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.01 crore in December 2018 down 82.86% from Rs. 35.07 crore in December 2017.
Clariant Chem shares closed at 379.40 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.54% returns over the last 6 months and -40.27% over the last 12 months.
|
|Clariant Chemicals India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|249.88
|256.39
|262.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|249.88
|256.39
|262.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|143.42
|149.24
|149.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.54
|23.92
|18.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.59
|-6.63
|9.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.42
|24.43
|22.19
|Depreciation
|9.39
|9.23
|9.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.54
|52.83
|49.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.02
|3.37
|3.91
|Other Income
|0.64
|4.35
|21.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.38
|7.72
|25.64
|Interest
|0.15
|0.14
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.53
|7.58
|25.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.53
|7.58
|25.52
|Tax
|-0.81
|3.91
|8.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.72
|3.67
|16.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.72
|3.67
|16.82
|Equity Share Capital
|23.08
|23.08
|23.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.18
|1.59
|7.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.18
|1.59
|7.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.18
|1.59
|7.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.18
|1.59
|7.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited