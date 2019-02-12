Clariant Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 249.88 crore, down 4.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.88 crore in December 2018 down 4.89% from Rs. 262.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2018 down 116.17% from Rs. 16.82 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.01 crore in December 2018 down 82.86% from Rs. 35.07 crore in December 2017.

Clariant Chem shares closed at 379.40 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.54% returns over the last 6 months and -40.27% over the last 12 months.