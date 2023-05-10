CL Educate Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.09 crore, up 15.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CL Educate are:
Net Sales at Rs 61.09 crore in March 2023 up 15.97% from Rs. 52.68 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2023 down 180.04% from Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 down 71.34% from Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2022.
CL Educate shares closed at 56.00 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.34% returns over the last 6 months and -7.56% over the last 12 months.
|CL Educate
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.09
|58.16
|52.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.09
|58.16
|52.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.15
|3.50
|3.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.18
|-0.61
|-1.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.53
|10.17
|7.84
|Depreciation
|2.54
|2.56
|1.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|5.70
|4.70
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.43
|35.55
|38.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.44
|2.28
|2.82
|Other Income
|1.32
|1.77
|3.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|4.06
|6.61
|Interest
|0.23
|0.23
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.36
|3.82
|6.20
|Exceptional Items
|-6.46
|-5.79
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.82
|-1.97
|6.20
|Tax
|-2.47
|-4.88
|0.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.35
|2.92
|5.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.35
|2.92
|5.43
|Equity Share Capital
|27.53
|13.77
|14.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|0.53
|1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|0.53
|1.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|0.53
|1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|0.53
|1.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited