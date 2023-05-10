English
    CL Educate Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.09 crore, up 15.97% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CL Educate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.09 crore in March 2023 up 15.97% from Rs. 52.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2023 down 180.04% from Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 down 71.34% from Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2022.

    CL Educate shares closed at 56.00 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.34% returns over the last 6 months and -7.56% over the last 12 months.

    CL Educate
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.0958.1652.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.0958.1652.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.153.503.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.18-0.61-1.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.5310.177.84
    Depreciation2.542.561.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses5.704.70--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.4335.5538.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.442.282.82
    Other Income1.321.773.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.134.066.61
    Interest0.230.230.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.363.826.20
    Exceptional Items-6.46-5.79--
    P/L Before Tax-6.82-1.976.20
    Tax-2.47-4.880.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.352.925.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.352.925.43
    Equity Share Capital27.5313.7714.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.790.531.92
    Diluted EPS-0.790.531.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.790.531.92
    Diluted EPS-0.790.531.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm