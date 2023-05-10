CL Educate Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.09 crore, up 15.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.09 crore in March 2023 up 15.97% from Rs. 52.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2023 down 180.04% from Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 down 71.34% from Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2022.

CL Educate shares closed at 56.00 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.34% returns over the last 6 months and -7.56% over the last 12 months.