CL Educate Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.68 crore, up 96.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.68 crore in March 2022 up 96.28% from Rs. 26.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2022 up 165.12% from Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2022 up 187.97% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2021.

CL Educate EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.89 in March 2021.

CL Educate shares closed at 123.00 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.62% returns over the last 6 months and 186.51% over the last 12 months.