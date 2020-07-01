CL Educate Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.54 crore, down 14.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.54 crore in March 2020 down 14.29% from Rs. 40.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.34 crore in March 2020 down 5493.23% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.89 crore in March 2020 down 802.36% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2019.

CL Educate shares closed at 38.70 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.64% returns over the last 6 months and -61.83% over the last 12 months.