CL Educate Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.54 crore, down 14.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CL Educate are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.54 crore in March 2020 down 14.29% from Rs. 40.29 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.34 crore in March 2020 down 5493.23% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.89 crore in March 2020 down 802.36% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2019.
CL Educate shares closed at 38.70 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.64% returns over the last 6 months and -61.83% over the last 12 months.
|CL Educate
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.54
|29.67
|40.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.54
|29.67
|40.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.35
|1.53
|2.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.11
|0.04
|0.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.12
|5.43
|6.08
|Depreciation
|2.72
|2.84
|2.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.25
|25.03
|32.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.00
|-5.19
|-3.80
|Other Income
|3.38
|3.22
|3.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.61
|-1.97
|0.02
|Interest
|0.98
|1.80
|1.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.60
|-3.77
|-0.99
|Exceptional Items
|-41.50
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-60.10
|-3.77
|-0.99
|Tax
|-0.76
|-1.24
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-59.34
|-2.54
|-1.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-59.34
|-2.54
|-1.06
|Equity Share Capital
|14.17
|14.17
|14.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-41.89
|-1.79
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-41.89
|-1.79
|-0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-41.89
|-1.79
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-41.89
|-1.79
|-0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am