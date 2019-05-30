CL Educate Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 40.29 crore, down 1.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CL Educate are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.29 crore in March 2019 down 1.06% from Rs. 40.73 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2019 up 55.69% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2019 up 407.25% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2018.
CL Educate shares closed at 120.10 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.63% returns over the last 6 months and -38.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|CL Educate
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.29
|28.33
|40.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.29
|28.33
|40.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.47
|2.19
|2.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.75
|-0.81
|-0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.08
|3.82
|7.49
|Depreciation
|2.10
|2.00
|1.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.70
|20.02
|32.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.80
|1.12
|-2.64
|Other Income
|3.82
|2.96
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|4.08
|-2.51
|Interest
|1.02
|1.15
|0.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.99
|2.93
|-3.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.99
|2.93
|-3.42
|Tax
|0.07
|0.05
|-1.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.06
|2.88
|-2.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.06
|2.88
|-2.39
|Equity Share Capital
|14.17
|14.17
|14.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|2.05
|-1.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|2.05
|-1.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|2.05
|-1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|2.05
|-1.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited