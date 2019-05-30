CL Educate Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 40.29 crore, down 1.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.29 crore in March 2019 down 1.06% from Rs. 40.73 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2019 up 55.69% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2019 up 407.25% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2018.

CL Educate shares closed at 120.10 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.63% returns over the last 6 months and -38.28% over the last 12 months.