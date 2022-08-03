CL Educate Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.63 crore, up 123% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.63 crore in June 2022 up 123% from Rs. 29.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.57 crore in June 2022 up 308.48% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.15 crore in June 2022 up 39.65% from Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2021.

CL Educate EPS has increased to Rs. 3.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.83 in June 2021.

CL Educate shares closed at 130.45 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.40% returns over the last 6 months and 71.80% over the last 12 months.