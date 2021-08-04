CL Educate Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.88 crore, up 12.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.88 crore in June 2021 up 12.44% from Rs. 26.57 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2021 up 37.67% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2021 down 15.37% from Rs. 6.05 crore in June 2020.

CL Educate EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.33 in June 2020.

CL Educate shares closed at 151.70 on August 03, 2021 (BSE)