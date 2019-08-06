CL Educate Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 50.36 crore, down 2.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.36 crore in June 2019 down 2.06% from Rs. 51.42 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2019 up 25.92% from Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.63 crore in June 2019 up 30.43% from Rs. 8.15 crore in June 2018.

CL Educate EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.91 in June 2018.

CL Educate shares closed at 92.45 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.44% returns over the last 6 months and -43.97% over the last 12 months.