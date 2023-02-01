CL Educate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.16 crore, up 149.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.16 crore in December 2022 up 149.95% from Rs. 23.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2022 up 285.41% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2022 up 168.02% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2021.

CL Educate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2021.

Read More