    CL Educate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.16 crore, up 149.95% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CL Educate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.16 crore in December 2022 up 149.95% from Rs. 23.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2022 up 285.41% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2022 up 168.02% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2021.

    CL Educate
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.1684.7123.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.1684.7123.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.505.121.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.61-0.900.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.1710.995.29
    Depreciation2.562.161.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses4.706.17--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.5556.9817.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.284.19-2.62
    Other Income1.771.973.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.066.160.73
    Interest0.230.640.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.825.530.14
    Exceptional Items-5.79----
    P/L Before Tax-1.975.530.14
    Tax-4.881.36-0.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.924.170.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.924.170.76
    Equity Share Capital13.7713.7714.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.531.540.27
    Diluted EPS0.531.540.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.531.540.27
    Diluted EPS0.531.540.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited