CL Educate Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.27 crore, up 0.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.27 crore in December 2021 up 0.63% from Rs. 23.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021 down 17.69% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2021 down 31.39% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2020.

CL Educate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2020.

CL Educate shares closed at 122.95 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.48% returns over the last 6 months and 253.51% over the last 12 months.