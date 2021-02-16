CL Educate Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.12 crore, down 22.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.12 crore in December 2020 down 22.06% from Rs. 29.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2020 up 136.24% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2020 up 313.79% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2019.

CL Educate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2019.

CL Educate shares closed at 68.55 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.63% returns over the last 6 months and -0.07% over the last 12 months.