 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CL Educate Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.12 crore, up 67.5% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CL Educate are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.12 crore in September 2022 up 67.5% from Rs. 53.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.57 crore in September 2022 up 38.82% from Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.61 crore in September 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 8.07 crore in September 2021.

CL Educate EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.32 in September 2021.

CL Educate shares closed at 160.65 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 66.05% over the last 12 months.

CL Educate
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.12 69.25 53.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.12 69.25 53.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.43 1.94 1.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.07 0.00 0.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.36 0.91 -1.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.15 11.10 10.73
Depreciation 2.31 2.23 2.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 6.55 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.60 47.85 35.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.65 5.22 5.11
Other Income 1.65 1.58 0.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.30 6.79 5.94
Interest 0.64 0.48 1.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.66 6.32 4.88
Exceptional Items -- 11.82 --
P/L Before Tax 6.66 18.14 4.88
Tax 2.25 6.22 1.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.41 11.92 3.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.00 -0.01 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.41 11.92 3.30
Minority Interest 0.17 -0.11 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -0.05 -0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.57 11.75 3.29
Equity Share Capital 13.77 13.90 14.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 4.19 2.32
Diluted EPS 1.63 4.19 2.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 4.19 2.32
Diluted EPS 1.63 4.19 2.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CL Educate #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.