CL Educate Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.12 crore, up 67.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.12 crore in September 2022 up 67.5% from Rs. 53.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.57 crore in September 2022 up 38.82% from Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.61 crore in September 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 8.07 crore in September 2021.

CL Educate EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.32 in September 2021.

CL Educate shares closed at 160.65 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 66.05% over the last 12 months.