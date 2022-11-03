English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CL Educate Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.12 crore, up 67.5% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CL Educate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 89.12 crore in September 2022 up 67.5% from Rs. 53.21 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.57 crore in September 2022 up 38.82% from Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.61 crore in September 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 8.07 crore in September 2021.

    CL Educate EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.32 in September 2021.

    Close

    CL Educate shares closed at 160.65 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 66.05% over the last 12 months.

    CL Educate
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations89.1269.2553.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations89.1269.2553.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.431.941.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.070.000.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.360.91-1.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.1511.1010.73
    Depreciation2.312.232.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses6.55----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.6047.8535.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.655.225.11
    Other Income1.651.580.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.306.795.94
    Interest0.640.481.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.666.324.88
    Exceptional Items--11.82--
    P/L Before Tax6.6618.144.88
    Tax2.256.221.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.4111.923.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.00-0.010.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.4111.923.30
    Minority Interest0.17-0.110.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00-0.05-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.5711.753.29
    Equity Share Capital13.7713.9014.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.634.192.32
    Diluted EPS1.634.192.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.634.192.32
    Diluted EPS1.634.192.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CL Educate #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm