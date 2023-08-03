English
    CL Educate Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.02 crore, up 29.98% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CL Educate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.02 crore in June 2023 up 29.98% from Rs. 69.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.56 crore in June 2023 down 52.72% from Rs. 11.75 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.07 crore in June 2023 up 22.73% from Rs. 9.02 crore in June 2022.

    CL Educate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.19 in June 2022.

    CL Educate shares closed at 76.60 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.96% returns over the last 6 months and 17.43% over the last 12 months.

    CL Educate
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.0267.5069.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.0267.5069.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.811.571.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.220.120.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.121.240.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0512.1111.10
    Depreciation3.353.562.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--5.82--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.2142.2747.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.500.815.22
    Other Income2.231.031.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.721.836.79
    Interest0.520.260.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.211.576.32
    Exceptional Items---6.1911.82
    P/L Before Tax7.21-4.6118.14
    Tax1.74-7.106.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.472.4811.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.000.00-0.01
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.472.4811.92
    Minority Interest0.08-0.01-0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-0.30-0.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.562.1711.75
    Equity Share Capital27.5427.5313.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.990.404.19
    Diluted EPS0.990.404.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.990.404.19
    Diluted EPS0.990.404.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

