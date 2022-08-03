 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CL Educate Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.25 crore, up 33.51% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CL Educate are:

Net Sales at Rs 69.25 crore in June 2022 up 33.51% from Rs. 51.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.75 crore in June 2022 up 303.87% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.02 crore in June 2022 up 29.97% from Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2021.

CL Educate EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.96 in June 2021.

CL Educate shares closed at 130.45 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.40% returns over the last 6 months and 71.80% over the last 12 months.

CL Educate
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 69.25 53.29 51.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 69.25 53.29 51.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.94 1.14 1.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.05 0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.91 0.46 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.10 8.96 11.25
Depreciation 2.23 1.62 2.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.85 38.57 32.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.22 2.49 4.08
Other Income 1.58 3.52 0.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.79 6.01 4.80
Interest 0.48 0.42 1.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.32 5.59 3.51
Exceptional Items 11.82 -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.14 5.59 3.51
Tax 6.22 0.59 0.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.92 5.00 2.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.01 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.92 5.00 2.80
Minority Interest -0.11 -0.11 0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.05 -0.33 -0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.75 4.56 2.91
Equity Share Capital 13.90 14.17 14.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.19 1.65 1.96
Diluted EPS 4.19 1.65 1.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.19 1.65 1.96
Diluted EPS 4.19 1.65 1.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
