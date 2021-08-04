CL Educate Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.87 crore, up 10.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.87 crore in June 2021 up 10.31% from Rs. 47.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2021 up 96.16% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2021 down 4.8% from Rs. 7.29 crore in June 2020.

CL Educate EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2020.

CL Educate shares closed at 151.85 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 125.63% returns over the last 6 months and 307.65% over the last 12 months.