CL Educate Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.13 crore, up 25.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.13 crore in December 2022 up 25.86% from Rs. 50.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2022 up 26.41% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2022 up 22.71% from Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2021.