English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CL Educate Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.13 crore, up 25.86% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CL Educate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.13 crore in December 2022 up 25.86% from Rs. 50.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2022 up 26.41% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2022 up 22.71% from Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2021.

    CL Educate
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.1389.1250.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.1389.1250.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.592.431.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.170.070.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.160.360.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.1912.1512.09
    Depreciation3.062.312.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses4.446.55--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.0059.6033.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.845.650.75
    Other Income2.151.653.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.997.304.38
    Interest0.230.640.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.766.663.63
    Exceptional Items-5.79----
    P/L Before Tax-1.036.663.63
    Tax-5.162.250.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.134.413.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.000.00-0.01
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.134.413.08
    Minority Interest-0.060.170.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.050.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.014.573.17
    Equity Share Capital13.7713.7714.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.741.631.09
    Diluted EPS0.741.631.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.741.631.09
    Diluted EPS0.741.631.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited