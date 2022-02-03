CL Educate Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 50.16 crore, up 9.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.16 crore in December 2021 up 9.3% from Rs. 45.89 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021 up 882.11% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2021 up 65.66% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2020.

CL Educate EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2020.

CL Educate shares closed at 122.95 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.93% returns over the last 6 months and 256.58% over the last 12 months.