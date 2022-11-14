CJ Gelatine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore, down 15.28% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 7.16 10.58 8.45 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 7.16 10.58 8.45 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 6.52 6.35 7.11 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.87 1.42 -1.26 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.24 1.25 1.19 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.28 1.24 1.37 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.33 0.04 Other Income 0.21 0.02 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 0.35 0.05 Interest 0.33 0.28 0.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.14 0.07 -0.23 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.14 0.07 -0.23 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 0.07 -0.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 0.07 -0.23 Equity Share Capital 4.81 4.81 4.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.30 0.15 -0.48 Diluted EPS -0.30 0.15 -0.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.30 0.15 -0.48 Diluted EPS -0.30 0.15 -0.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited