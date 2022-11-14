 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CJ Gelatine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore, down 15.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CJ Gelatine Products are:Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore in September 2022 down 15.28% from Rs. 8.45 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 38.37% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021. CJ Gelatine shares closed at 31.55 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 84.50% returns over the last 6 months and 66.05% over the last 12 months.
CJ Gelatine Products
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations7.1610.588.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations7.1610.588.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.526.357.11
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.871.42-1.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.241.251.19
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.281.241.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.330.04
Other Income0.210.020.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.350.05
Interest0.330.280.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.140.07-0.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.140.07-0.23
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.140.07-0.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.140.07-0.23
Equity Share Capital4.814.814.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.300.15-0.48
Diluted EPS-0.300.15-0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.300.15-0.48
Diluted EPS-0.300.15-0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm