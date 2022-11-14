CJ Gelatine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore, down 15.28% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CJ Gelatine Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore in September 2022 down 15.28% from Rs. 8.45 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 38.37% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.
|CJ Gelatine shares closed at 31.55 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 84.50% returns over the last 6 months and 66.05% over the last 12 months.
|CJ Gelatine Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.16
|10.58
|8.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.16
|10.58
|8.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.52
|6.35
|7.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.87
|1.42
|-1.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.24
|1.25
|1.19
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.28
|1.24
|1.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.33
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.35
|0.05
|Interest
|0.33
|0.28
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.07
|-0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|0.07
|-0.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.07
|-0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.07
|-0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|4.81
|4.81
|4.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.15
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.15
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.15
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.15
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited