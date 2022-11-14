English
    CJ Gelatine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore, down 15.28% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CJ Gelatine Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore in September 2022 down 15.28% from Rs. 8.45 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 38.37% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    CJ Gelatine shares closed at 31.55 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 84.50% returns over the last 6 months and 66.05% over the last 12 months.

    CJ Gelatine Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.1610.588.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.1610.588.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.526.357.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.871.42-1.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.241.251.19
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.281.241.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.330.04
    Other Income0.210.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.350.05
    Interest0.330.280.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.140.07-0.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.140.07-0.23
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.140.07-0.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.140.07-0.23
    Equity Share Capital4.814.814.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.300.15-0.48
    Diluted EPS-0.300.15-0.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.300.15-0.48
    Diluted EPS-0.300.15-0.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

