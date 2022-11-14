CJ Gelatine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore, down 15.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore in September 2022 down 15.28% from Rs. 8.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 38.37% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.