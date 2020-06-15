CJ Gelatine Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore, down 21.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore in March 2020 down 21.6% from Rs. 10.50 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2020 up 20.09% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2020 up 14.04% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2019.

CJ Gelatine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2019.

CJ Gelatine shares closed at 6.73 on June 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.13% returns over the last 12 months.