CJ Gelatine Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.44 crore, up 63.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.44 crore in June 2019 up 63.39% from Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2019 up 1108% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2019 up 18.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2018.

CJ Gelatine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2018.

CJ Gelatine shares closed at 8.13 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.57% returns over the last 12 months.