CJ Gelatine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore, down 29.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CJ Gelatine Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore in December 2022 down 29.69% from Rs. 12.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 75.22% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 36.62% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

CJ Gelatine Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.03 7.16 12.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.03 7.16 12.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.35 6.52 9.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.68 -1.87 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.43 1.24 1.36
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.68 1.28 1.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.26 -0.02 0.70
Other Income 0.20 0.21 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 0.19 0.71
Interest 0.35 0.33 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.10 -0.14 0.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.10 -0.14 0.41
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.10 -0.14 0.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.10 -0.14 0.41
Equity Share Capital 4.81 4.81 4.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.21 -0.30 0.85
Diluted EPS 0.21 -0.30 0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.21 -0.30 0.85
Diluted EPS 0.21 -0.30 0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited