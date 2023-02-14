CJ Gelatine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore, down 29.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore in December 2022 down 29.69% from Rs. 12.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 75.22% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 36.62% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.