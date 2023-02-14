CJ Gelatine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore, down 29.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore in December 2022 down 29.69% from Rs. 12.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 75.22% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 36.62% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

CJ Gelatine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in December 2021.

CJ Gelatine shares closed at 28.85 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.83% returns over the last 6 months and 32.64% over the last 12 months.