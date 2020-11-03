City Union Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 475.14 crore, up 15.45% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 475.14 crore in September 2020 up 15.45% from Rs. 411.5465 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.67 crore in September 2020 down 18.53% from Rs. 193.53 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 384.67 crore in September 2020 up 11.02% from Rs. 346.48 crore in September 2019.

City Union Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.63 in September 2019.

City Union Bank shares closed at 152.65 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.07% returns over the last 6 months and -28.06% over the last 12 months.